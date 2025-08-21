Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 21 (ANI): Actress Raveen Tandon visited Ram Temple and Hanuman Garhi Temple on Thursday to offer prayers.

Talking to the media after the visit, Raveena said the visit went really well. "The facilities are top-notch," she said.

Also Read | 'Half CA 2': Trailer Cranks Drama up Notch As Leads Balance Professional and Academic Life (Watch Video).

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet, its width is 250 feet, and its height is 161 feet. 392 pillars and 44 doors support it.

The temple's pillars and walls showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, Gods, and Goddesses.

Also Read | 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 17': Contestant Takes Home INR 12.50 Lakh After Getting THIS Cricket-Based Question Wrong - Can You Answer It?.

In the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed.

Lakhs of devotees have been flocking to Ayodhya since the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla. Daily visitors to the Hanumangarhi Ram Temple have also been increasing.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raveena was last seen in 'Inn Galiyon Mein'.

It was directed by Avinash Das and starred Jaaved Jaaferi, Vivaan Shah, Avantika Dasani, Sushant Singh and Istiyak Khan in the prominent roles.

Raveena is also set to star in the upcoming comedy-drama 'Welcome 3', a part of the popular 'Welcome' franchise.

The film, which is currently in production, boasts a star-studded cast, including Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, and Paresh Rawal. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)