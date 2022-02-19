Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19 (ANI): On the occasion of the 392nd birth anniversary of Maratha icon Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a new film titled 'Bal Shivaji' has been announced.

Eros International, Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Legend Studios have teamed up with National Award-winning director Ravi Jadhav for the upcoming magnum opus.

Producer Sandeep Singh from Legend Studios took to his Instagram handle today and shared the first motion poster of the film. Along with it, he wrote, "To opening many doors of opportunities together! Teaming up with National Award-winning director Ravi Jadhav for magnum opus 'Bal Shivaji'."

The prestigious historical saga based on untold stories of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's inspiring and chivalrous childhood will focus on his formative years from 12-16 years that helped him in laying the foundation of 'swaraj'.

The film will showcase the remarkable journey of young Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who inspired the nation with his bravery and was rewarded as one of the greatest Kings of all time.

"It took eight years of research to achieve what we were aiming to narrate on celluloid," said Jadhav who wanted to make a film on this subject since 2015. He had met Sandeep last year and narrated the story.

"It was an instant click with Sandeep, who understood the importance and significance of telling this story of valor. After all, it's an ode to one of the greatest kings that have ever ruled in India, it certainly will be an inspiring film for all the youngsters across the globe," Jadhav added.

This visual extravaganza will highlight many stories of Shivaji Maharaj's childhood incidents that shaped up the future of India's history.

"I always wanted to make a historical. So when Ravi approached me with this subject, it immediately worked for me. It's an honour to make a film based on an iconic personality like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," said Sandeep.

'Bal Shivaji', which will be co-produced by Sam Khan and Roopa Pandit, will go on floors in June 2022. (ANI)

