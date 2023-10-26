Ravi Teja has started shooting for RT4GM. The movie was launched today in a grand manner with a pooja ceremony, in the presence of Ravi Teja, Selvaraghavan, Indhuja Ravichandran and other team members and several special guests. With a screenplay written by Mayuk Adhitya, Srinivas Gavireddy, M Vivek Anand and Srikanth Nimmagadda, the film will have dialogues penned by Sai Madhav Burra. RT4GM: Filmmaker Selvaraghavan Makes His Telugu Debut As He Joins Ravi Teja’s Upcoming Film – First Look Poster Unveiled!

Watch RTGM Pooja Ceremony:

Gopichand Malineni has come on board to direct the film. Selvaraghavan and Indhuja Ravichandran will also feature in the film. Thaman S is composing the music. GK Vishnu, Navin Nooli and AS Prakash will serve as the cinematographer, editor, and production designer, respectively. RT4GM: Ravi Teja and Gopichandh Malineni Join Hands for a New Film, Makers Share Poster and Say ‘Massiest Combo Is Back’.

Prior to this, Ravi Teja starred in Gopichand's debut directorial Don Seenu in 2010. They also worked together in 2013's Balupu and 2021's Krack. Meanwhile, Ravi Teja was recently seen in the film Tiger Nageswara Rao. The movie also stars Nupur Sanon and Anupam Kher. Directed by Vamsee, the film is produced by Abhishek Agarwal under the banner of Abhishek Agarwal Arts.