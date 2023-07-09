‘Massiest Combo’ Ravi Teja and Gopichandh Malineni are all set to return to the big screens with another mass film that is tentatively titled as RT4GM. The makers have announced that the actor and director duo have teamed up for the fourth time. The poster shared features an area that is destructed completely. Don Seenu, Balupu and Krack are the films for which the two had collaborated earlier. The makers say, “The Massiest Combo Is Back To Create Magic At The Box Office.” The film will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Eagle: Ravi Teja’s 73rd Film Title Revealed! Makers Launch Intense Look for Announcement of Karthik Gattamneni's RT73 (Watch Video).

RT4GM Poster

THE MASSIEST COMBO IS BACK TO CREATE MAGIC AT THE BOX OFFICE 🔥 MASS MAHARAJA @RaviTeja_offl and Blockbuster Director @megopichand join hands for #RT4GM ❤‍🔥#MassiestComboisBack 💥 Music by the sensational @MusicThaman 💥 pic.twitter.com/HcjSUfQBIR — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) July 9, 2023

