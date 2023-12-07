Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 (ANI): The release date of Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar-starrer 'Operation Valentine' has been changed.

The film was earlier slated to release in theatres on December 8, 2023. However, on Wednesday, the makers issued an official statement revealing that the film is being pushed.

"Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar's 'Operation Valentine' will have a new release date to provide audiences with the greatest possible cinematic experience. Stay tuned," the statement read.

'Operation Valentine' is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions, Sandeep Mudda's Renaissance Pictures and co-produced by God Bless Entertainment (Vakil Khan) and Nandakumar Abbineni. Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, a seasoned ad-film maker and VFX aficionado will be marking his directorial debut with this film. Written by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, Aamir Khan and Siddharth Raj Kumar, the film will be released in Telugu and Hindi.

Operation Valentine is said to be based on true events and is billed as "a patriotic, edge-of-the-seat entertainer." (ANI)

