Actor Rhenzy Feliz is set to star opposite opposite Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti in the HBO Max original series The Penguin. The limited series is based on DC comics villain Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot aka The Penguin from the Batman universe. It hails from Warner Bros Television and DC Studios. According to entertainment website Deadline, the eight-episode drama continues the Batman crime saga Matt Reeves began with Warner Bros Pictures' The Batman. The Penguin: Matt Reeves Confirms Colin Farrell's DC Spinoff Will Tie Into 'The Batman 2'.

It centers on the character played by Farrell in the film. Milioti plays female lead Sofia Falcone. Details about Feliz's character are under wraps but he is believed to be playing a teen whom The Penguin (Farrell) befriends and appoints as his driver. Lauren LeFranc will write and serve as showrunner on the series. Matt Reeves Says He's About to Start Shooting 'The Penguin' Series with Colin Farrell.

He will also serve as executive producer alongside Reeves, Dylan Clark and Farrell. The Penguin will be produced by Reeves' 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. Feliz is best known for headlining Marvel series Runaways on Hulu.