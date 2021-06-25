New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Bollywood actor Richa Chadha, on Friday, treated fans to pictures of her and asked them whether they also share her love for rainy days.

The 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of self-portraits, in which she could be seen being the attractive beauty she is. In the caption, she wrote, "Are you a pluviophile too? #SmileWithRicha."

The post garnered more than 18 thousand likes, with several people leaving comments. While actor Amyra Dastur wrote "stunning," along with a fire emoji, Ronit Roy joked, "Google kiya toh learn a new word! Yes I kinda am. lovely pics though kookie ji. @therichachadha."

Earlier Richa had posted a small clip from the Netflix anthology 'Ray', which premiered today and also stars her boyfriend Ali Fazal.

Flexing her writing muscles in the caption, she penned an adorable little poem for her beau, "#Ray So proud of bae, You can see him next in RAY Be it Guddu or Abdul, His range is beautiful. (This poem may be lame), But @alifazal9 has really upped his game.... #Ray #BAE #AliInNewAvatar #Genius #TheExtraOrdinary #ForgetMeNever #netflix."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Richa was last seen in the movie 'Madam Chief Minister', and had also announced her production venture 'Girls Will Be Girls', along with her boyfriend Fazal.

Next, she will be starring in Tigmanshu Dhulia's upcoming series, 'Six Suspects' opposite 'Scam 1992' fame actor Pratik Gandhi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)