Washington DC [US], August 11 (ANI): Actors Riisa Naka and Mayu Matsuoka will star as rival surgeons in Netflix's upcoming Japanese drama 'Plastic Beauty,' which is set to offer a glimpse inside Japan's cosmetic surgery industry, reported Variety.

The 2026 series marks the latest collaboration from the creative team that produced "Tokyo Swindlers" and "The Queen of Villains."

Naka, known for her role in Netflix's hit thriller series 'Alice in Borderland' and films including 'The Girl Who Leapt Through Time,' plays celebrity plastic surgeon Rin Tohyama, who believes beauty offers a path to salvation, according to the outlet.

She'll clash with Matsuoka's character Fumi Numata, a dedicated doctor who reluctantly transitions from life-saving general surgery to the aesthetic medicine world.

Matsuoka, whose film credits include the Palme d'Or winner 'Shoplifters' and 'Tremble All You Want,' portrays a physician whose medical ideals are tested when forced into cosmetic surgery practice.

According to Variety, the series explores themes of transformation and self-perception through the lens of Japan's booming aesthetic medicine sector. Patients seeking physical perfection become caught between the conflicting philosophies of the two medical professionals, creating a backdrop for examining societal beauty standards and personal identity.

Yuki Saito will helm the project, as she holds experience from the medical drama 'Unmet: A Neurosurgeon's Diary.'

Junya Ikegami penned the original screenplay, continuing his collaboration with Netflix Japan following 'The Queen of Villains', reported Variety. (ANI)

