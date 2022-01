Washington [US], January 20 (ANI): Australian actor has stepped in for Riley Keough for John Trengove's upcoming thriller 'Manodrome'.

According to Deadline, she will join Jesse Eisenberg, Adrien Brody, Ethan Suplee, Phil Ettinger and Georghe Murressean. Keough would remain in the project as a producer under her Felix Culpa banner.

Joining Keough as producers are Gina Gammell and Ryan Zacarias under Felix Culpa, as well as Ben Giladi who will produce under Rainmaker Entertainment. Capstone Media Group and CAA are selling the film domestically.

"Odessa is my favorite actor and I am so happy she's playing Sal. She's brought so much life to the character and we are honored to have had the opportunity to work with her," said Keough.

Recent credits for Young include 'Mothering Sunday' and Shiley and can be seen next in the highly-anticipated HBO series 'The Staircase', as per Deadline. (ANI)

