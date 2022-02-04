Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 4 (ANI): Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh are all set to headline a film after a period of 10 long years and that too with the 'Mister Mummy' project.

On Friday, the two took to their respective social media accounts and shared the first look of the film. The posters feature Genelia and Riteish as pregnant people.

"A twisted laughter ride and story like never seen before. Get ready to laugh your heart out and till your stomach hurts #MisterMummy," Genelia captioned the post.

Directed by Shaad Ali, the comedy-drama is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Shaad Ali and Siva Ananth.

For the unversed, Riteish and Genelia had made their Bollywood debuts with the 2003 film 'Tujhe Meri Kasam'. They fell in love on the sets of the film and went on to tie the knot in 2012. (ANI)

