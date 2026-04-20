Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 (ANI): Actor and filmmaker Riteish Deshmukh has hinted at Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's appearance in the upcoming film 'Raja Shivaji', sparking excitement among fans.

The revelation came during the grand finale episode of 'Bigg Boss Marathi 6', which Deshmukh hosts. While discussing the film, he also shared that Genelia Deshmukh will portray Saibai, the wife of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

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Speaking in Marathi, Deshmukh said, "In this film, Genelia portrays the role of Saibai, Chhatrapati Shivaji's wife. And while we're on this stage, I wouldn't hesitate to say that you'll also see Salman Khan, because when you're standing on the stage of Bigg Boss, not mentioning him would be a bit weird."

A clip from the episode has gone viral on social media, showing actor Abhishek Bachchan, who appeared as a special guest, reacting with excitement.

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The hint about Khan's involvement has added to the anticipation for 'Raja Shivaji'.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Riteish Deshmukh starrer 'Raja Shivaji' was unveiled today, taking audiences into the actor's intense pursuit for swarajya. With a powerful cast ensemble, the film aims to shed light on the extraordinary legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

With Riteish stepping as the Maratha warrior, he appears focused and determined, striving to establish swarajya. Genelia Deshmukh as Chhatrapati Shivaji's wife brings much emotional depth to the story. The trailer also features Sanjay Dutt as a menacing ruler and Abhishek Bachchan as Sambhaji Shahaji Bhosale, offering a glimpse into their larger screen presence. Among others taking up key roles are Vidya Balan, Bhagyashree, Mahesh Manjerakar, and Boman Irani.

Mounted on a grand cinematic canvas, the film features high-octane action, rich world-building, and technical excellence. With music by the celebrated duo Ajay-Atul and cinematography by internationally acclaimed Santosh Sivan, Raja Shivaji is set to deliver a visual spectacle with strong emotional resonance. The trailer of the historical drama was unveiled at a grand event attended by the cast and crew.

The launch event was attended by several actors, including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar and Bhagyashree, all of whom play important roles in the film.

Presented by Jio Studios and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh under the banner of Mumbai Film Company, Raja Shivaji is set to release in cinemas worldwide on May 1, in Marathi, Hindi and Telugu. (ANI)

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