London [UK], June 30 (ANI): The world premiere of 'Matilda the Musical' is set to open at the 66th BFI London Film Festival.

The Netflix adaptation stars Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch, Stephen Graham, Andrea Riseborough and Sindhu Vee and introduces Alisha Weir as Matilda, as per Variety.

Also Read | Rapper R Kelly Sentenced to 30 Years in Sex Trafficking Case.

Screenwriter Dennis Kelly adapted the Tony and Olivier Award-winning Royal Shakespeare Company stage production for the big screen, with original music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.

Directed by Tony award-winning director Matthew Warchus, who was also behind the development and direction of the stage show for London's West End and Broadway, 'Matilda the Musical' is produced by Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner for Working Title, and Jon Finn and Luke Kelly for The Roald Dahl Story Company.

Also Read | Singer Mandy Moore Cancels Tour Dates Due to Pregnancy.

Matilda Wormwood (Weir) is a little girl with big curiosity whose parents (Graham and Riseborough) content themselves with trashy TV and dodgy money-making schemes. On meeting her inspirational teacher, Miss Honey (Lynch), Matilda is encouraged and begins conjuring her own fantastical tales. Excited to attend Crunchem Hall, Matilda is surprised to find the school is an ominous and oppressive place led by the villainous Miss Trunchbull (Thompson), as per Variety.

Director Warchus said, "What a delight to be opening this tremendous film festival with singing, dancing, green hair and chocolate cake. It's a real honour to be sharing this joyful and empowering tale of a little girl's courage and compassion at such a prestigious event."

Tricia Tuttle, director of BFI London Film Festival, added: "Like so many people who have been lucky enough to see it, I am a massive fan of this original stage musical, with Tim Minchin's infectiously brilliant songs bringing new depth to a classic of children's literature. With screenwriter Dennis Kelly, Matthew Warchus has smartly adapted his own production for the screen with absolute verve and gusto. And what a cast: Alisha Weir is a revelation as Matilda; Emma Thompson is a chillingly nasty Trunchbull and Lashana Lynch's Miss Honey will melt your heart."

While the film will be released by Sony Pictures U.K. and TriStar Pictures across the United Kingdom and Ireland in cinemas on December 2, Netflix is set to release the film across the world (excluding the U.K. and Ireland) this holiday season.

The 66th BFI London Film Festival in association with American Express will take place from October 5 to 16. The full program will be announced on September 1.

The festival format, developed over the past two years, will continue in 2022 and will reach audiences across the United Kingdom. Along with flagship venue BFI Southbank, the festival will continue its partnership with the Royal Festival Hall at the Southbank Centre. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)