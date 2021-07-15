New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): The upcoming multi-starrer action-drama 'RRR' is undoubtedly one of the much-awaited films of the year, and the recently-released glimpse into the making of the movie is without a doubt an indicator for another record-smashing flick from the ace filmmaker, SS Rajamouli.

On Thursday, the makers of the upcoming multi-lingual movie released the much-awaited glimpse into the making of the action drama.

The nearly two-minute video begins with a bird view shot of the massive set of the movie. From powerful background music that complements the pace of the teaser, to several segments showcasing the dedicated production crew at work, it is sure that fans are in for a visual treat.

Towards the end, the video also gives an earnest glance at superstar Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, who is paired opposite Tollywood star Ram Charan in the movie.

Reportedly, the movie's production and post-production are happening at the same time. A few weeks ago, the makers also announced that lead actors Ram and Jr NTR have completed their dubbing portions in two languages.

'RRR' stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson.

The film will reportedly be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and will be based on the lives of two celebrated freedom fighters- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

The film was originally planned as a July 30, 2020 release. However, the unforeseen delays, including those caused by injuries suffered by Jr NTR and Ram during production, forced the makers to push the release date. The coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown again disrupted the production.

Finally, the shooting was resumed in October last year. The much-talked-about film 'RRR,' will release in multiple languages on October 13 this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)