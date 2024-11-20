Los Angeles, Nov 20 (PTI) "Zero Day", an upcoming drama series starring Hollywood veteran Robert De Niro, will make its debut on Netflix on February 20.

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, the six-episode show marks the first regular television role for De Niro, who plays the role of former US President George Mullen.

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: John Abraham Poses for Selfies with Fans After Casting His Vote in Mumbai (Watch Video).

"Respected former US President George Mullen, the head of the Zero Day Commission, is charged with finding the perpetrators of a devastating cyber attack that has caused chaos around the country and thousands of fatalities.

"As disinformation runs rampant and the personal ambition of power brokers in technology, Wall Street, and government collide, Mullen's unwavering search for the truth forces him to confront his own dark secrets while risking all he holds dear," read the official logline of the series.

Also Read | 'Kundali Bhagya': After Shraddha Arya, Paras Kalnawat Pens Heartfelt Note As He Quits the Zee TV Show; Actor Hints at New Project (View Post).

"Zero Day" will also star Angela Bassett, Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Plemons, Joan Allen, Connie Britton, Dan Stevens, and Matthew Modine.

Actors Bill Camp, Dan Stevens, Gaby Hoffmann, Clark Gregg and McKinley Belcher III will make guest appearances in the project.

Directed by Lesli Linka Glatter, the series is co-created by Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim and Michael Schmidt.

Niro, 81, was most recently seen in Martin Scorsese's period movie "Killers of the Flower Moon", co-starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)