Los Angeles, Dec 13 (PTI) Singer Robin Thicke and his fiance, model April Love Geary have become parents to their third child, a son.

The 43-year-old singer shared his picture with their newborn Luca in his arms on Instagram.

"Luca Patrick Thicke is in the house. Thank you God, and my darling @AprilLoveGeary for this blessing.

"I wish my Dad and Andre Harrell were still here to meet him, but I will do my best everyday to teach him what they taught me about family, friendship and love. Thank you all for your kindness and support. I love you Luca," Thicke wrote on Saturday.

Geary, 26, also shared her photo with the little one.

"My Luca Patrick, you are so perfect. Mommy & daddy love you so much (sic)," she captioned the photo.

The couple are already parents to daughters Mia, two, and Lola, 21 months old.

The singer also has son Julian Fuego, 10, with ex-wife, actor Paula Patton.

Thicke, who has been in a relationship with Geary since 2016, proposed to the model two years ago. PTI

