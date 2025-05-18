Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 18 (ANI): Rock band Guns N' Roses performed at a jam-packed venue in Mumbai on Saturday to mark their return to India after 13 years.

The rock band performed in India as a part of their ongoing Asia tour. The show took place at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai.

All the members of Guns N' Roses were present at the event, including Axl Rose (Vocals, Piano), Duff McKagan (Bass) and Slash (Lead Guitar).

With the electrifying performance of the rock band, the Mahalakshmi Race Course transformed into a sea of screaming fans and blazing lights.

In the visuals shared by Guns N' Roses, the fans were seen dancing and singing the popular songs of the band as they performed on the stage.

The rock band expressed their gratitude to their fans in Mumbai for attending the show in large numbers.

Guns N' Roses shared glimpses from their performance in Mumbai on their Instagram handle.

The band members gave their best to entertain the crowd with their over-the-top performance and iconic songs.

The rock band Guns N' Roses will next perform in Bahrain on May 20. Their tour will end on July 31. (ANI)

