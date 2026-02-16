Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 16 (ANI): Former India captain Rohit Sharma, serving as the ICC ambassador for the Men's T20 World Cup 2026, watched India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 clash from the stands of R Premadasa Stadium in Sri Lanka on Sunday.

Cricket fans across India were on cloud nine after the Men in Blue defeated Pakistan by 61 runs. Carrying that same joy, Rohit arrived back in Mumbai on Monday morning.

He was all smiles as shutterbugs clicked him outside the airport.

India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, restricted Pakistan to 114 in 18 overs and secured a comprehensive 61-run victory in the Group A clash.With the emphatic win over their arch-rivals in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup clash, India now leads 8-1.

Ishan Kishan's blistering 77 helped India to post a challenging target of 176 runs against Pakistan in the Group A match. The Men in Blue, who posted 175/7, also scored the highest team total in the match.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Kishan, awarded 'Player of the Match', said, "The wicket was not that easy. Sometimes, you have to believe and focus on your strengths. I was watching the ball, sticking to my strengths and running as much as possible."He highlighted the work he has put into refining his offside game to better control the bowlers' lines. "I worked a lot on my off-side game, so I can have them bowl where I want them to."

Calling the India-Pakistan rivalry special, Kishan added, "India-Pakistan, always a special game, not just for us but for our country as well. They had pretty good spinners on their side. Winning this against Pakistan will give us confidence going forward."

With this victory over Pakistan, India remains on top with three wins in three matches in Group A, while Pakistan has dropped to third with two wins and a loss, and the USA currently occupies second place with two wins and two losses. (ANI)

