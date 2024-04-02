Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 (ANI): Makers of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' unveiled a promo for the upcoming episode, featuring Indian Team captain Rohit Sharma and batsman Shreyas Iyer, who will be guest-starring on the show and enjoying light-hearted moments with the comedian.

In the recent promo, Kapil asked if there are microphones on the stumps nowadays and if they ever get upset with someone. Rohit Sharma responded, "Kar bhi kya sakte hai, humare ladke sust murge hai. Bhaagte nahi hai." (What can we do, our boys are lazy chickens. They don't run.)

Kapil Sharma further asked, "Aapko kabhi kisi ne weird salaah di hai?" (Kapil Sharma asked if anyone had ever given Rohit Sharma weird advice.) Rohit chuckled and replied, "Airport pr aapne dekha hoga saare cricketer headphones laga kar jaate hai. Style thodi maarnte hai koi." (You must have noticed at the airport, all cricketers wear headphones while walking. They don't do it for style.)

The laughter continued when Sunil Grover humorously asked about becoming an opening batsman to which Rohit jokingly replied, "Opening batsman toh bhool jaao."

In the video, Kapil Sharma impersonated Navjot Singh Sidhu, imitating his unique style and humorous remarks. He joked, "match ke baad mai zyada der ruk nahi sakta, salwar meri dheeli hai mai jhuk nahi sakta. (After the match, I can't stay longer, my pants are loose, I can't bend)."

The promo caption reads, "Cricket and Comedy ka yeh crazy combo hoga too hard to miss! Dekhna na bhoole #TheGreatIndianKapilShow Episode 2 iss Saturday 8pm sirf Netflix par!"

In the previous episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor were the first guests. With Sunil Grover and Ranbir Kapoor's funny romance and Kapil Sharma's comedic timing, viewers were entertained through the episode. (ANI)

