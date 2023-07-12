Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India, July 12 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming romantic comedy film ‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ on Wednesday unveiled the second track of the film ‘What Jhumka’.

Taking to Instagram, director Karan Johar shared the song which he captioned, “The BIGGEST (jhumka) drop of the season - #WhatJhumka OUT NOW! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, in cinemas on 28th July.”

Sung by Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi the song is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

The song also had few lines from the iconic track ‘Jhoomka Gira Re Bareilly Ke Bazaar Mein’.

Soon after the makers unveiled the track, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

“And we finally have a New song for wedding sangeeet,” fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “its fantastic the dance the costumes the expression everything is perfect.”

Helmed by Karan Johar, the film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on July 28.

Recently the makers unveiled the first song 'Tum Kya Mile' and the official trailer of the film which received massive responses from the audience.

The trailer took us into the lives of Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee, whose lifestyles are diametrically opposed. While Rocky is a Punjabi lad from a wealthy Punjabi family, Rani comes from a Bengali household where knowledge and intelligence are valued above all else. And they fall in love but soon the couple realizes that their families don't like each other. Then Rocky and Rani decide to 'Switch' and live with each other families to impress them.

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' promises to be a wholesome, big-screen entertainer, blending Johar's storytelling finesse with an impressive ensemble cast, grandeur and music. There were also many scenes of the two romancings and fighting, celebrating all kinds of festivals with their families, and possibly a wedding.

'Rocky Aur Rani...' marks Karan's return to director's chair after over six years.

The film marks Ranveer and Alia's second collaboration after their hit film 'Gully Boy'. (ANI)

