Karan Johar is back to directing a big screen entertainer after 2016's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The romantic drama stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead, along with Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The trailer for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has dropped on July 4 and looks to be a colourful romantic drama about opposites getting attracted towards each other, but the 'opposites' aspect also extend to their families. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Trailer: Ranveer Singh- Alia Bhatt's Film Is All About Love, Family, Drama and Laughter! (Watch Video).

Going by the trailer, Alia's Bengali Rani is in love with Ranveer's hyper Punjabi munda Rocky, but for their families to give their union blessing, they decide to stay at each other's houses for some time to see if they can win them over. Cue, a clash of culture of the intellectual Bengali clan with a jovial, loud Punjabiness.

Check Out the Trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani:

And if the trailer reminds you of certain other films, we won't blame you, as we were also reminded of these movies when the promo hit us.

Let's start with one from the Dharma fold itself that also starred Alia Bhatt!

2 States

A Still From 2 States

Based on Chetan Bhagat's sem-autobiographical novel by the same name, 2 States is about a Punjabi fella and Tamilian girl falling in love and trying to marry but with the wishes of their quite opposite families. So they go on about to win each other's sides and cultures in this romantic drama. The movie also stars Arjun Kapoor, Revathy, Amrita Singh and Ronit Roy. From Salman Khan’s Hello to Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots, Ranking All Film Adaptations of Chetan Bhagat’s Books From Worst to Best.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

A Still From Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Come on, the story of a boy trying to impress the girl's side by staying with them is so DDLJ, except here Shah Rukh Khan's Raj pretends to be the friend of the groom who is set to marry the love of his life, Simran, played by Kajol.

Jodi

A Still From Jodi

The 1999 Tamil hit Jodi had starred Prashant and Simran with music by AR Rahman. The film is about two star-crossed lovers who decided to infiltrate each other's families and win over the parents, albeit with fake identities, so that they can get married.

Poovellam Kettuppar

A Still From Poovellam Kettuppar

The very same year Jodi came out, the real life 'jodi' of Suriya and Jyothika played similar lovers who had to change identities and win over each other parents in this romantic drama. The plot coincidence gets weirder here, as in 1999, two other films came out with similar plots - Minsara Kanna with Thalapathy Vijay and Monica in the lead, and Anbulla Kadhalukku with Mohan and Megha in the lead.

Bommarillu

A Still From Bommarillu

This 2006 romantic family entertainer starred Siddharth and Genelia D'Souza in the lead. In the film, Genelia's character comes to live at her boyfriend's house to win over his strict father, played by Prakash Raj, and the rest of the family. The movie was later remade in Tamil as Santosh Subramaniam and in Hindi as It's My Life, both having Genelia as the female lead.

