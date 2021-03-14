Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 (ANI): Piquing the interests of her fans for her much-anticipated film 'RRR', Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt on Sunday teased her character of 'Sita' by sharing a glimpse from the movie.

The 'Student Of The Year' star hopped on to Instagram and shared a silhouette image of her character as 'Sita'.

The faded image shows Alia sitting at a dark place in front of Lord Ram's idol.

Assuring fans that her look will be unveiled on Monday, she wrote in the caption, "coming tomorrow #RRR".

The makers will release the first look of Alia on Monday, 11 am.

The movie also features Ajay Devgn, besides superstars Jr NTR, and Ram Charan. Several actors from overseas including Olivia Morris, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson have also been roped in for the flick.

Helmed by 'Baahubali,' director SS Rajamouli and produced by DVV Danayya, the much-talked-about film 'RRR,' will release in multiple languages on October 13 this year. (ANI)

