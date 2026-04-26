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US US Shooting Scare at White House Correspondents’ Dinner: Donald Trump Says ‘Let the Show Go On’ After Suspect Held A suspect has been taken into custody following an apparent shooting incident during the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night, attended by US President Donald Trump, according to reports from the White House press pool citing the United States Secret Service.

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A suspect has been taken into custody following an apparent shooting incident during the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night, attended by US President Donald Trump, according to reports from the White House press pool citing the United States Secret Service.

The incident unfolded after loud bangs were heard inside the venue, prompting a Secret Service officer to shout “shots fired." Armed agents quickly secured the area and escorted Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to safety. Panic briefly gripped the ballroom as guests ducked under tables. Authorities later confirmed that all attendees, including Vice President JD Vance and senior officials, were unharmed. White House Security Scare: Suspected Gunshots Reported at Washington Hilton, Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Evacuated From Correspondents’ Dinner (Watch Video).

Reacting to the situation, Trump praised the swift response of security personnel. “Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we “LET THE SHOW GO ON" but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement. They will make a decision shortly. Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we’ll just, plain, have to do it again," he wrote on Truth Social. Washington Hilton Chaos: Gunfire Reports Trigger Panic, Donald Trump and Guests Evacuated From White House Correspondents’ Dinner (Watch Videos).

‘Let the Show Go On’: Donald Trump After Suspect Held for Shooting at White House Dinner

BREAKING: President Trump says the shooter at WHCD has been apprehended pic.twitter.com/76CWjm662C — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 26, 2026

In another update, Trump added, “Law Enforcement has requested that we leave the premises, consistent with protocol, which we will do, immediately. I will be giving a press conference in 30 minutes from the White House Press Briefing Room. The First Lady, plus the Vice President, and all Cabinet members, are in perfect condition. We will be speaking to you in a half an hour. I have spoken with all the representatives in charge of the event, and we will be rescheduling within 30 days."

The event, attended by journalists, celebrities, and political figures, may now be rescheduled following the disruption.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Truth Social account of Donald Trump). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 07:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).