Washington DC, April 26: Chaos broke out on Saturday evening after suspected gunshots were reportedly fired in the lobby of the Washington Hilton, leading to the evacuation of US President Donald Trump and other senior officials from the White House Correspondents' Dinner. President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and Vice President JD Vance were immediately evacuated from the ballroom by tactical teams and moved to a secure location.

The security incident occurred at approximately 8:45 PM EDT as dinner service was underway. Witnesses reported hearing "loud, rhythmic sounds" echoing from the lobby area, which were quickly identified as gunfire. According to AL Jazeera, the evacuation took place shortly after 8:30 PM, local time, after loud sounds were reported from the lobby area. There have been no confirmed reports of injuries to the President or other top government officials in attendance. Washington Hilton Chaos: Gunfire Reports Trigger Panic, Donald Trump and Guests Evacuated From White House Correspondents’ Dinner (Watch Videos).

Outside the hotel, DC Metropolitan Police and federal agents established a wide perimeter, ordering tuxedoed guests and curious bystanders to "stand back" and seek cover as the hotel was placed on total lockdown. Attendees were seen exiting the White House Correspondents' Dinner venue after shots were reportedly fired at the event. In a video shared by Fox News on X, police instructed people near the hotel to move back as security teams responded to the incident, and access to the premises was restricted.

Hundreds of journalists and celebrities were seen ducking under tables and barricading doors. The annual White House Correspondents' Dinner brings together journalists, government officials, and public figures. The event was underway when the incident occurred. The incident occurred during President Trump's first time attending the dinner as President, following years of boycotts. The evening was already high-tension, with the President's attendance putting the "contentious relationship" between his administration and the press on full public display. US Secret Service Shoots Armed Man Attempting to Breach Security Perimeter at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Resort in West Palm Beach.

Suspected Gunshots at Washington Hilton Trigger Trump Evacuation

🇺🇸 President Trump has been Evacuated and Secret Service are Present The event has been cancelled. One suspect is dead and one is in custody. CNN claim: A shooter has been killed in the lobby of the Washington Hilton hotel (where the dinner banquet was being held). A photo of… https://t.co/GWzfhoMyWx pic.twitter.com/LSmmM6ynco — Ryan Rozbiani (@RyanRozbiani) April 26, 2026

As of 6:00 AM EDT Sunday, the Washington Hilton remains a heavy crime scene. The White House has yet to issue a formal statement on whether the President will address the nation regarding the attack. The WHCD, often referred to as "Nerd Prom," has seen security scares in the past, but an active shooter engagement inside the host hotel marks the most significant security breach in the event's 100-plus year history.

Further details are awaited.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)