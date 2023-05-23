Director SS Rajamouli on Tuesday remembered actor Ray Stevenson, who played the villainous British governor in RRR, as someone who brought "infectious" energy to the film's sets. Stevenson died in Italy on Sunday, four days before his 59th birthday, his publicist confirmed via reports. No cause of death was available. Ray Stevenson Dies; SS Rajamouli Expresses Grief Over Death of the RRR Actor.

In a Twitter post, Rajamouli said he was shocked to know about the Irish actor's death. "Just can't believe this news. Ray brought in so much energy and vibrancy with him to the sets. It was infectious. Working with him was pure joy. My prayers are with his family. May his soul rest in peace," the filmmaker captioned a throwback picture with Stevenson from RRR sets.

The official Twitter page of RRR shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the late actor filming a crucial action scene in the movie. "He was 56 years old when we were shooting this difficult scene but he did not hesitate while performing this stunt. We will forever cherish having you on the sets of #RRR, Ray Stevenson. Gone too soon," the tweet read.

In his career spanning 25 years, Stevenson also played Volstagg, an Asgardian warrior in the Thor films and a member of the 13th Legion in the BBC/HBO drama series Rome. Filmmaker James Gunn said while he didn't work extensively with Stevenson, he has fond memories of collaborating with the actor while shooting post-credits scenes of Thor: The Dark World (2013). "Damn. So sorry to hear about the passing, far too young, of Ray Stevenson. I only knew him a little from shooting post-credits of Thor 2 & a couple interactions at events, but we had some good laughs & he was a joy to work with. His friends & family are in my heart today," Gunn said in a tweet.

The official Twitter page of Marvel Studios, home to "Thor" film franchise, said the actor will be missed. "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Ray Stevenson, who brought humor and wit to the character of Volstagg. He was a wonderful actor who will be deeply missed, and our thoughts are with his family and loved ones," the studio said.

Stevenson also did voice work in Star Wars Rebels and The Clone Wars as Gar Saxon. He has a role in the upcoming Star Wars live-action series Ahsoka, in which he plays a villain, Baylan Skoll. The eight-episode season is expected on Disney+ in August. Stevenson has three sons with Italian anthropologist Elisabetta Caraccia, who he met while working on Rome.