Irish actor Ray Stevenson sadly passed away at the age of 58 on May 22, 2023, and heartfelt words about him are being poured all over social media by those who have worked with him. Starring alongside Stevenson in RRR, Jr NTR too put out out a heartfelt tweet for the actor saying that he was "shocked" by his death and that it was a "great experience working with him." Ray Stevenson Dies; SS Rajamouli Expresses Grief Over Death of the RRR Actor.

Check Out Jr NTR's Tweet:

Shocked to hear about Ray Stevenson's passing. Gone too soon. It was a great experience working with him. May his soul rest in peace. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and dear ones during this difficult time. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 23, 2023

