Announcing a wrap on Marvel Studios Deadpool 3 after a delay caused by the SAG-AFTRA strike, Ryan Reynolds said he is grateful that he got a chance to make a movie with "my closest pals". Directed by Shawn Levy and also starring Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, the film will see Reynolds reprise the role of the titular anti-hero Deadpool, whose real name is Wade Wilson. Reynolds shared a shooting update on his official Instagram account on Wednesday. "The suit hides the blood. Also, sweat... But today, with Deadpool wrapping, it's mostly tears. A giant and forever thanks to the cast and crew of our film who battled wind, rain, strikes and @thehughjackman, all under the stalwart leadership of @slevydirect. Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds Confirms Summer 2024 Release for Upcoming Film With New Glimpse of 'Dogpool' (View Pic).

"I got to make a movie with my closest pals, and that doesn't happen very often. See ya July 26th..." the actor captioned a picture of the superhero's spandex costume in his signature wry sense of humour. Deadpool 3 will see Jackman return as the fan-favourite Wolverine. The actor, who played the adamantium-clawed mutant on screen for 17 years, bid adieu to the character with 2016's Logan. Wolverine dies at the end of the James Mangold directorial. Ryan Reynolds Accepts His Emmy Award In-Character for ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ As the Merc With a Mouth (Watch Video).

View Ryan Reynolds's Post:

Reynolds previously said the third part of Deadpool will be set before the events of Logan, which was set in the year 2029. Levy and Reynolds have previously worked on Free Guy and The Adam Project. In the aftermath of the strikes, Deadpool 3 will now be released in US theatres on July 26, 2024, as opposed to its earlier scheduled date of May 3, 2024. The film also marks the anti-hero's entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a result of 20th Century Fox's merger with The Walt Disney Company, which was completed in 2019.