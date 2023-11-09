Ryan Reynolds has electrified Deadpool fans with a cheeky X post, confirming the antihero's return in Deadpool 3 for Summer 2024. Playfully dismissing any notion of Dogpool saving the day, Reynolds hinted at the irreverent chaos fans can expect. While Dogpool may not be the hero, it seems the character is set to wreak havoc and, in the process, give the Disney plushy merch department a run for its money. Deadpool 3: From OG X-Men Returning to Channing Tatum's Gambit Cameo, 5 'Plot Leaks' From Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman's Marvel Film That Feel Too Crazy to be True!

View Ryan Reynolds Post: