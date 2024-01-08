At the Emmy Awards, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney clinched victory for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program with their work on Welcome to Wrexham. Reynolds, known humorously as "Mr Lively," humorously delegated the acceptance to his pal, delivering a comical thank-you video in his Deadpool persona. Dressed in the iconic mask, Wade Wilson expressed gratitude to the team behind the show before jesting that Reynolds vowed not to "mess up my next movie." Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds Pleads With Fans To Avoid Spoilers and Leaks, Emphasises Importance of Surprises and Practical Effects in Instagram Note.

See Ryan Reynolds Video Here:

Ryan Reynolds thanks the Emmys for Welcome To Wrexham as Deadpool in new video on Instagram⚔️😂 pic.twitter.com/0KJmBlE5pG — Deadpool 3 News and Updates (@DP3_news) January 8, 2024

