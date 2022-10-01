New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): Legendary Music director, Sachin Dev Burman, was known for his evergreen and classic music compositions.

He began his career by creating music in Bengali films and later became one f the most successful and influential music composers of Hindi cinema. He composed music for over 100 films in his career.

Also Read | Naane Varuvean Ending Explained: Decoding the Cliffhanger Climax of Dhanush-Selvaraghavan’s Horror-Thriller and Kathir’s Final Fate! (SPOILER ALERT).

On the occasion of S.D Burman's 116th birth anniversary, take a look at the musician's top 5 compositions.

1. Jaane Wo Kaise Log The Jinke

Also Read | Ajay Devgn Shares Happy Picture With Suriya From 68th National Film Award Ceremony.

Sung by Hemant Kumar and penned by Sahir Ludhiyanvi, the song from Guru Dutt's much-acclaimed film 'Pyaasa' was a hit and received a positive response from the audience. Featuring Guru Dutt, Waheeda Rahman, and Mala Sinha in the lead roles, the film was a blockbuster hit and is considered among one of the best cinemas of Indian cinema.

2. Chhod Do Aanchal

Released in the year 1957, the fun romantic song from the film 'Paying Guest' was penned by Majrooh Sultanpuri and vocals by Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhonsale. The evergreen song still remains unforgettable even after 65 years of its release.

3. Zindagi Zindagi

Music director S.D Burman won a National award for his amazing music in the 1972 released romantic film 'Zindagi Zindagi' which starred Sunil Dutt, Deb Mukherjee, Waheeda Rahman and Farida Jalal in the lead roles. Songs like 'Zindagi Ai Zindagi' and 'Khush Raho Saathiyon Khush Raho' from the film received a lot of appreciation from the audience.

4. Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si

Music from Sachin Dev Burman and sung by Kishore Kumar, the music was inspired by Tennesse Ernie Ford's 'Sixteen Tonnes' and Burman gave his special touch to the evergreen song. Released in the year 1958, the song was a part of the comedy film 'Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi' and was picturized on Kishore Kumar and veteran star Madhubala

5. Hai Apna Dil To Aawara

Penned by Majrooh Sultanpuri and vocals from Hemant Kumar the song from the 1958 hit film 'Solva Saal', starring Dev Anand and Waheeda Rehman in the lead roles. S.D Burman's son R.D Burman assisted his father in the song and played the mouth organ.

Apart from composing music in the Indian cinema, the musician also led his voice in approximately 14 Hindi and 13 Bengali songs. S.D Burman went into a coma, soon after rehearsing the song 'Badi Sooni Sooni Hai' for the film 'Mili' and died on October 31, 1975. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)