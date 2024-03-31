Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31 (ANI): Saba Pataudi, the sister of actor Saif Ali Khan, shared cute pictures of the little ones in the Pataudi household on Easter.

Sharing the images on her Instagram on Sunday, Saba shared a series of images from their Easter celebration.

In one picture, Jeh is cradled in his mother Kareena's arms, with Saba and Soha Ali Khan by their side.

Saba also shared a sweet childhood photo of Sara Ali Khan holding her brother Ibrahim tenderly.

Another snapshot showed Taimur and Jehangir twinning in white t-shirts, adding to the charm of the festive occasion.

Saba captioned the post that read, "HAPPY Easter...Everyone!! My EASTER BUNNIES ! Love my Munchkins. Have a great weekend...and Those fasting Shab-e-Qadr Mubark ....as we're about to embark on these nights too! Hope they're going smoothly..as mine are. Stay safe n Happy. And the pics are original. Respect and credit the photographer. U know the drill . TAG it."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5KrDL6I5be/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Saba is the second child of cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore.

Unlike other members of the Pataudi family, Saba keeps herself away from the limelight. A jewellery designer by profession, she lives in Bhopal. (ANI)

