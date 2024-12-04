Washington [US], December 4 (ANI): Singer and songwriter Sabrina Carpenter and actor Barry Keoghan have reportedly split up after one year of dating, reported E! Online.

However, as per the outlet, Sabrina and Barry have not shared any official updates on their relationship.

The rumours about their relationship first started in December 2023, when they were seen having dinner together in Los Angeles. Sabrina and Barry made their red carpet debut by posing together at the 2024 Met Gala.

Since then, the two have not been shy about showing their bond. The 'Nonsense' singer invited the actor to appear in the music video for her smash song 'Please Please Please' back in June.

"I was like, 'Who's the greatest actor that I can find for this music video?'" Sabrina said of casting Barry in the role, adding, "And he was next to me in a chair. And he was so excited about it."

Barry also supported her many times and was all praise for her while looking at her performance during Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

"I'm in awe watching her work and how committed and the standards that she sets," Barry said. "Especially being on that music video. She knows the vision, she knows what she wants," he added, reported E! Online. (ANI)

