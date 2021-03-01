Washington [US], March 1 (ANI): British actor and comedian, Sacha Baron Cohen celebrated his phenomenal win at the Golden Globes on Sunday (local time) by dedicating the victory to his fearless crew who "risked their personal safety."

According to Variety, the 49-year-old star, who won the 'Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Film' and 'Best Musical or Comedy Motion Picture' for his 'Borat Subsequent Movie Film' at the Golden Globes, reflected in a backstage press conference about the valiant crew at his side.

Baron Cohen said, "It's wonderful recognition for me and particular for our incredibly hard-working crew."

"People who really risked their personal safety, arrest -- there were times I had to wear a bulletproof vest. There were really dangerous situations," he added.

Last October, he had spoken at length about the arduous shoot, which saw cameras rolling up to three weeks, prior to the film's Amazon Prime release.

In both Globes acceptance speeches, the actor took jabs at Donald Trump and his advisors -- including Rudy Giuliani, who became one of the most viral punchlines of 'Subsequent Movie Film'.

Baron Cohen's win came 15 years after winning the same accolade for the 2006 mockumentary 'Borat', and as a result, the British actor is now the first person in the history of Golden Globes to win two awards for the same film character, Kazakh journalist Borat Sagdiyev. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)