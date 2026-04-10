Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI): Actor Sadia Khateeb is gearing up for the release of her film 'Daadi Ki Shaadi'.

The film also stars Neetu Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

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Opening up about her experience, Sadia, in a press note shared, "I'm genuinely thrilled to be a part of Dadi Ki Shaadi. Honestly, being on set with Neetu ma'am, Kapil, Riddhima, and the entire cast and crew was an experience in itself. There was constant laughter, leg-pulling, and so many unplanned, crazy moments that made every day so lively. The good food and beautiful locations only added to the vibe, and those little breaks turned into mini celebrations on set! It never felt like work for a second; it felt like a family vacation."

As per the makers, "Daadi Ki Shaadi brings together a refreshing mix of legacy, comedy and family emotions, making it a complete entertainer for audiences across generations."Produced by Rtake Studios, BeingU Studios and Shimla Talkies Production, the film is written and directed by Ashish R. Mohan.

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'Daadi Ki Shaadi' was announced last year. Riddhima has shared several BTS pictures from the sets over the past month.

Through one of her Instagram posts, she expressed her happiness over the bond she created with over 200 people on the sets.

"Firsts are always special. Because it's those very 'firsts' that form the blue print of learnings we will carry for the rest of our lives. For 52 days, over 200 people came together to tell this heart warming, funny, and beautiful film. We plotted, we danced, we laugh-cried and cried-laughed, and I cannot wait for you to join in the celebrations when this film hits your screens," she wrote. (ANI)

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