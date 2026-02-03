Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3 (ANI): Saif Ali Khan is set to star in a period drama highlighting the behind-the-scenes story of India's first election. It also stars Pratik Gandhi in the lead role and is titled 'Hum Hindustani.'

According to the official logline from the makers: "In newly independent India, a team of officials battles chaos, resistance, and impossible odds to deliver the nation's very first democratic election -- inspired by true events."

Also Read | Aishwarya Rajesh Recalls Being Harassed by Photographer Who Asked Her to Show Her Body (Watch Video).

The film is written and directed by Rahul Dholakia and is produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani & Nikkhil Advani. The makers have shared the first look at the movie.

Set during the period of 1950, at first glance, Saif Ali Khan was seen advocating the need for universal adult suffrage to conduct the first election in India. He faces resistance from the India monarchs. Pratik Gandhi plays an Indian cop in the film who is determined to ensure that India's first election proceeds without violence.

Also Read | 'Stranger Things: Tales From '85': Netflix's Animated Prequel Series To Release on THIS Date (Watch Teaser).

Netflix India shared the teaser on their Instagram handle today.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DUS7P2ykgpy/

At the Netflix India slate announcement event, Saif Ali Khan recalled his association with the streaming platform for the superhit series Sacred Games. He also shared updates regarding his next project with Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

"Netflix and I started off 10 years ago with Sacred Games. It has always stood for high quality. It's always been really interesting to be associated with Netflix. Hum Hindustani is an exciting story. Looking forward to more. I have shot for another movie for Netflix. It's called Kartavya. It's produced by Shah Rukh's company, Red Chillies Entertainment

Meanwhile, as per the team of the upcoming film states, "At the heart of Hum Hindustani lies one of the most defining promises of a newly independent India- the right to vote. Telling the story of the country's first democratic election through the eyes of those on the ground has been both a responsibility and a privilege. It is a story of belief, courage and collective effort that shaped the nation we know today. We are immensely proud to bring Rahul Dholakia's vision to Netflix and to present this landmark chapter of Indian history with the scale and ambition it deserves, for audiences in India and far beyond," as per the press note.

The film will stream on Netflix. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)