Actor Saif Ali Khan will be seen headlining the Hindi version of the popular Nordic drama series The Bridge. Apart from starring in The Bridge, Saif will also produce the project via his company Black Knight Films. Excited about the project, Saif said, "As an actor and producer, this is the one-of-a-kind opportunity that one waits for. It is a story that has been adapted the world over and loved by audiences, irrespective of their geographies, so yes, my team and I at Black Knight Films - Kunjal Punamiya (CEO/co-producer) and Pavan Kriplani (Creative Producer/co-producer) are super excited to be associated with this project and getting it rolling." The Bridge: Saif Ali Khan To Play Lead In The Indian Adaptation Of The Danish-Swedish Series (View Post).

Originally created and written by Hans Rosenfeldt, The Bridge opens with a dead body discovered on a border that is shared by two countries - half the body lies in one and the other half in another. This discovery leads to a joint investigation by the police forces of the two regions, forcing detectives from both sides to work together to solve the crime.

The Bridge is a present-day crime thriller exploring the tensions between two neighbouring countries. The show is originally created and written by Hans Rosenfeldt. More details regarding the Hindi version of The Bridge are awaited. It is jointly produced by Black Knight Films and Endemol Shine India, a Banijay company. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan Buy New Mercedes Car; Jeh Ali Khan Goes Out for a Ride (Watch Video).

#SaifAliKhan signs his third WEB SERIES after #SacredGames and #Tandav.. Saif will headline the Danish/Swedish crime thriller #TheBridge's Indian adaptation, jointly produced by @EndemolShineIND and Saif's banner Black Knight Films... Director's and shooting details unknown yet! pic.twitter.com/LLnK2LMfqa — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) February 14, 2023

In the upcoming months, Saif will also be seen in Adipurush. He will be portraying Ravan in Om Raut's directorial, which will be out on June 16. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Prabhas in the lead roles. It is based on the epic Ramayana.