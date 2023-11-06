Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 (ANI): Bollywood superstar Salman Khan graced Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash in style. He was dressed in a pair of black cargo pants, a plain grey t-shirt and black shoes. He posed for the cameras with a smile and appreciated the love that the photographers were showering on him.

At the recently hosted Diwali party by Manish Malhotra, several stars including Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Madhuri Dixit, Sara Ali Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Suraj Pancholi, Sakshi Dhoni, Aditya Thackeray, Meezan Jaffrey, Sobhita Dhulipala, Radhika Madan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Freddy Daruwala, Janhvi Kapoor, Veer Pahariya, Shikhar Pahariya, Bhumi Pednekar, Pooja Hegde, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Chunkey Panday, Sanya Malhotra, Raveena Tandon, Rasha Thadani, Ekta Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan were spotted at the event.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer 'Tiger 3' is one of the most eagerly anticipated films of the year. The makers have increased the excitement of the fans by sharing a new promo that gives a glimpse of high-octane action sequences and a gripping face-off between Emraan Hashmi and Salman.

In the promo, Emraan's character challenges Tiger and says, "Es baar tu harega Tiger, duniya ke nakshe se Hindustan ka vajood hi mita dunga."

The iconic dialogue of Tiger, "Jab tak Tiger mara nahi, tab tak Tiger haara nahi," is shown to viewers as a last-minute teaser.

Yash Raj Films official Instagram handle posted the video and wrote in the caption, "One man army! Tiger is back #Tiger3 in theatres on Sunday, 12th Nov. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

One fan commented, "This Promo has Quadrupled my Excitement for Tiger3"

Earlier, the makers of the upcoming action thriller film 'Tiger 3' unveiled the film's official trailer.

Taking to Instagram, Salman Khan shared a glimpse of the trailer which he captioned, "Tiger se dushmani sabko bhaari padti hai. This time it's personal! Watch #Tiger3Trailer now. #Tiger3 arriving in cinemas on 12th November. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, 'Tiger 3' stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles.

The 2-minute-50-second-long trailer featured Salman as India's best agent, Tiger, trying to save his family and the country from an enemy (played by Emraan Hashmi) trying to take personal revenge for his family's loss.

The trailer also featured Katrina Kaif in her action avatar and Emraan's face was revealed at the end of the clip.

The 'Selfiee' actor can be seen with long hair and a heavy beard look.

The film is set to hit the theatres on November 12, on Sunday, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. (ANI)

