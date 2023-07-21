Manish Malhotra's annual bridal couture show was held in Mumbai on the night of July 20th. And as predicted, the hottest Jodi of B-town currently, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh were picked as the showstoppers. Heavily embellished lehengas in fish cut, well-designed cholis and a range of pretty bags summed up his new bridal collection. Besides Alia and Ranveer, a host of other Bollywood biggies were invited for his big night and it turned out to be a glamorous affair. Ranveer Singh Kisses Wifey Deepika Padukone at Manish Malhotra’s Bridal Couture Show (Watch Video).

From Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor to Deepika Padukone, all the prominent Bollywood celebs arrived looking their best for Manish Malhotra's big fashion show. While Janhvi chose a rather vibrant and colourful sequinned separates, Deepika settled for a pristine saree in white colour. Arjun Kapoor arrived in a black and white sherwani while his sister, Anshula channelled her inner Alia Bhatt from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in a colourful chiffon saree. Let's check out their pictures from the fashion show. Ranveer Singh–Alia Bhatt Ooze Elegance As They Walk for Manish Malhotra’s Bridal Couture Show! View Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Stars’ Pics From the Event.

Deepika Padukone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Huma Qureshi, Janhvi Kapoor and Nora Fatehi

Huma Qureshi, Janhvi Kapoor and Nora Fatehi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kajol-Tanisha Mukherjee, Arjun and Anshula Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor-Orry

Kajol-Tanisha, Arjun and Anshula Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor-Orry (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Neha-Aisha Sharma, Aditya Seal-Anushka Ranjan, Shriya Saran-Rakul Preet Singh

Neha-Aisha Sharma, Aditya Seal-Anushka Ranjan, Shriya Saran-Rakul Preet Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sonali Bendre, Diana Penty

Sonali Bendre, Diana Penty (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 21, 2023 02:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).