Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI): Superstar Salman Khan has returned to Mumbai after attending Anant Ambani's 31st birthday celebrations in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

The actor was spotted on Friday evening at Mumbai's private airport, where he was seen exiting amid tight security. In the videos taken by paparazzi, Salman kept his look simple and sharp.

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He wore a fitted black T-shirt paired with dark trousers. His signature bracelet and dark sunglasses added to his usual style.

Surrounded by security personnel, the actor was seen moving quickly towards his car as fans and onlookers gathered around.

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Earlier, Salman had shared a birthday message for Anant Ambani through his Instagram account. In the picture, he was seen climbing on Anant Ambani's back, with both smiling. Along with the image, Salman wrote, "Ye baat suno agar yaadasht kamzor ho toh likh lo... yeh aadmi desh ko bhi uthaega ... long live my younger brother Anant... dil aur dimaag ka Ambani Anant Aaaaambaniiiiiiii pure soul," showing his strong bond with Anant.

He also shared a birthday message, calling Anant "the most selfless, kindest human and an inspiration to many" and referred to him as his "younger brother".

On the work front, Salman will next be seen in the film 'Maatrubhumi', where he will share screen space with Chitrangada Singh. The film, earlier titled 'Battle of Galwan', is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between India and China. A song from the film, "Mera Jee Nahi Bhara", featuring new actors Zeyn Shaw and Abhishrri Sen, has already been released. The track is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Mishra.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced under Salman Khan Films, 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace' is expected to release soon. (ANI)

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