New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming biopic film 'Sam Bahadur' on Tuesday unveiled the film's official trailer.

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film stars Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles.

Also Read | Yeh Hain Chahatein Actor Abrar Qazi on His First Day Shoot for Kumkum Bhagya: 'Felt Like a Kid in a New School'.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky shared the trailer which he captioned, "To the Indian army, to the nation and its people, we present to you a glimpse into the life of India's Greatest Soldier, Sam Manekshaw."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzWBQ0sIqHb/

Also Read | Aamir Khan Poses With Ghajini Star Suriya As They Attend Kamal Haasan’s Birthday Party (View Pic).

In the film, Vicky will be seen portraying the role of India's war hero and first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

The 2-minute-40-second trailer showcased Vicky (as Sam Manekshaw) in a fierce avatar holding his own against several high-profile leaders, including Indira Gandhi, the then-prime minister.

In the end of the trailer, Vicky delivered a powerful dialogue and said, "Aaj ke baad koi bhi officer ya jawan..mere written order ke bina apni post se peeche nahi hatega..aur main wo order kabhi nahi dunga."

The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1.

It will face a big Bollywood clash with Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film 'Animal'.

'Sam Bahadur' marks Vicky's second collaboration with Meghna Gulazar after 'Raazi'.

Soon after Vicky dropped the trailer, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"This gives me goosebumps, wow," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Amazing Trailer Vicky Pajji. Big Salute To You Wahe Guru Always Bless With Lot's Of Love And Blessings."

Apart from this, Vicky will also be seen in director Anand Tiwari's upcoming untitled romantic film alongside Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. Produced by Karan Johar, the film is all set to hit the theatres on February 23, 2024. He also has director Laxman Utekar's next 'Chaava' opposite Rashmika Mandanna which will hit the theatres on December 6, 2024.

Previously Vicky and Rashmika have worked together in advertisements and 'Chaava' marks their first big-screen collaboration. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)