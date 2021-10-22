Makers of the upcoming sequel of 90s fantasy drama Hocus Pocus have roped in Detroiters actor Sam Richardson for a key role. The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that Sam is in final negotiations to appear alongside stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy in the Disney plus feature film. Bumper: Vetri to Star in Tamil Film Based on Kerala Lottery System.

The original 1993 comedy film 'Hocus Pocus' starred Midler, Parker, and Najimy as three witches who were resurrected in Salem, Massachusetts, and are bent on becoming immortal. The sequel, which is a follow-up to the original film is currently in production and will see three young women accidentally bring the Sanderson sisters back to modern-day Salem, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Kajol's Sari Story to Sara Ali Khan's Lush Lehenga, Here's All Celeb-Approved Brocade Styles You Can Bookmark This Festive Season.

The Proposal director Anne Fletcher is helming the movie, with Lynn Harris serving as producer. Executive producers include Adam Shankman, Ralph Winter, and David Kirschner. Jen D'Angelo has penned the screenplay. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the sequel will be released in 2022.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)