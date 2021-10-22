Actor Vetri of 8 Thottakkal and Jiivi fame is all set to play the lead role in a Tamil film based on the Kerala lottery system titled Bumper. The film to be produced by S. Thiagaraja, under Vetha Pictures banner is to be directed by M. Selvakumar, who had earlier worked with filmmakers like 'Meera Kathiravan' and 'Komban' fame Muthaiah. The music will be composed by Govind Vasantha, while lyrics are by Karthik Netha. Salaga, Kotigobba 3 Roar at the Box-Office; Kannada Film Industry Is Upbeat After the Success of Two Big Releases.

Director Selvakumar said "Kerala bumper lottery forms the backdrop of this film. Vetri is playing the protagonist, while actor Hareesh Peradi is playing a very important character." Selvakumar adds: "We are planning to shoot this movie in beautiful locales in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. Shooting will start soon." Ghani Anthem: First Single From Varun Tej Konidela’s Film To Be Out On October 26.

Cinematographer Vinoth Rathinasamy, who has worked in films such as 'Nedunalvaadai', 'MGR Magan', 'Aalambana' and 'Kadamaiyai Sei' will wield the camera for this movie. with editing by Mu Kasi Viswanathan. Selection process for remaining members of the cast and crew is underway.

