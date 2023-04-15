Washington [US], April 15 (ANI): Hollywood actors Samuel Jackson and John David Washington are all set to star in the film adaptation of August Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning stage play 'The Piano Lesson'.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a US-based media house, set in 1936 Pittsburgh during the aftermath of the Great Depression, 'The Piano Lesson' follows the lives of the Charles family in the Doaker Charles household and an heirloom, the family piano, which is decorated with designs carved by an enslaved ancestor and polished with the tears and blood of their late mother.

The film also stars Ray Fisher, Till actress Danielle Deadwyler, Michael Potts and Corey Hawkins in pivotal roles.

The film will also follow Netflix's adaptation of another August Wilson play, 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom,' which starred Viola Davis, who also appeared alongside John David Washington's father, Denzel Washington, in a movie adaptation of another Wilson play, 'Fences'. Denzel Washington and Davis also starred in the 2020 Netflix documentary 'Giving Voice', which explored the legacy of Wilson as a playwright, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The Piano Lesson film adaptation will be helmed by Malcolm Washington based on a screenplay he penned with Virgil Williams. Denzel Washington will produce the film along with Todd Black.

The official release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

