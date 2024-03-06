Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India] March 6 (ANI): Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga offered prayers at Tirupati Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday morning. However, what caught fans attention was his bald avatar.

In the videos captured by the paps, Sandeep was seen on the premises of the Tirumala temple. He can be seen wearing a dark blue kurta with a pink scarf. He sported a bald head and a clean, clean-shaven look.

He happily posed with fans.

Reportedly, he offered hair to the deity.

After his darshan, Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared about his next project.

During media interaction, when asked about his next project, the filmmaker said, "I will be directing a movie called Spirit with Prabhas soon."

Recently, Sandeep Reddy Vanga bagged the Best Director award for his film 'Animal' at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024.

Animal' was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023. However, it was also criticised for its alleged depiction of misogyny.

The film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in the lead roles.

'Animal' revolves around a troubled father-son relationship and has Ranbir in the role of Rannvijay Singh, who goes on to exact revenge after there's an assassination attempt on his father. The film raked in over Rs 800 crore at the box office. (ANI)

