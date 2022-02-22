Mumbai, Feb 22 (PTI) Actor Sanjay Dutt on Tuesday started shooting for his next film "Ghudchadhi".

The 62-year-old actor took to social media to announce the movie, which will be directed by Binoy Gandhi.

"Thank you @balu_munnangi for bringing your energy to this new beginning. Appreciate your presence," Dutt tweeted.

The actor's upcoming releases include "KGF Chapter 2", "Prithviraj", "Shamshera" and "Toolsidas Junior".

Dutt was last seen in "Bhuj: The Pride of India", which was released on the streamer Disney+ Hotstar last year.

