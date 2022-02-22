Action star Tiger Shroff is on cloud nine after getting to collaborate with the 'Khiladi' of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar on the sequel of 'Bade Miya and Chote Miya'. The 'War' actor has been a big fan of Akshay Kumar and the project gave him the opportunity to work with the one whom he has admired for a long time. Sharing his excitement, Tiger said, "I am so excited to work on this project which gives me a chance to work with the original action hero/the khiladi - Akshay Sir! My father always tells me to follow his example and I know I have been his fan for as long as I can remember." Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff Team Up for an Action Movie by Ali Abbas Zafar (Watch Video).

He also praised his friend and producer Jackky Bhagnani, "This project is also extra special because I get to work again with my brother, one of my most favourite people in the industry, Jackky Bhagnani. I am excited to partner with him yet again to push the boundaries of what he has envisioned." Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar And Tiger Shroff Team Up For The First Time For An Action Entertainer, Film To Release On Christmas 2023 (Watch Video).

Recollecting how the film found its inception, he said, "I remember it all started in London when I was shooting for a film and Jackky happened to be there as well shooting for one of his films and he had invited me over. While discussing event films, he brought up the idea of a two-hero film - the kind of films we have all loved while growing up." "He said, 'why don't we make the biggest action entertainer ever!' How could I have not jumped at this. He just thought of it and things manifested from there and it happened," the actor concluded.