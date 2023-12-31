Dubai [UAE], December 31 (ANI): New Year is almost here and everyone wants to ring in 2024 with their family members and friends. Actor Sanjay Dutt has also reached Dubai in time to be with his wife Maanayata Dutt and kids Shahraan and Iqra and celebrate New Year's Eve with them.

Sanjay's daughter Trishala from his first marriage to Richa Sharma has also joined them for the New Year celebrations in Dubai.

Also Read | From Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone to Aditya Roy Kapur-Sara Ali Khan – 8 Fresh On-Screen Pairings of 2024!.

Taking to Instagram, Trishala dropped several images from Dutt's fam-jam dinner in Dubai.

She captioned the post with an infinity symbol emoji.

Also Read | Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 Finale: Amitabh Bachchan's Teary Goodbye Melts Hearts As Show Concludes (Watch Video).

Sanjay got married to Maanayata in 2008. While Maanayata and kids Shahraan and Iqra have been living in Dubai for the past three years, Trishala stays in the US.

Isn't it great to see the whole family getting reunited to celebrate New Year together?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay will be next seen in a sci-fi horror comedy film 'The Virgin Tree', which also features Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, and Palak Tiwari in the lead roles.

He also has 'Welcome To The Jungle' alongside Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Disha Patani in his kitty.'Welcome To The Jungle ' is all set to hit the theatres on December 20, 2024. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)