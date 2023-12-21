Akshay Kumar took to Instagram not just to celebrate the 16th anniversary of Welcome movie, but even welcomed Sanjay Dutt on the sets of Welcome To The Jungle, which is the third installment in the Welcome franchise. Sanjay too expressed his excitement on joining the sets of Ahmed Khan directorial. Sharing a video, in which Akshay is seen riding a horse and co-star Arshad Warsi riding a bike, Sanjay wrote, “Excited for #WelcomeToTheJungle! Thanks for the warm welcome, Akshay. Can't wait to rock this movie with everyone! @akshaykumar #Welcome3”. Welcome To The Jungle: Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Sanjay Dutt and More - Full Cast of Ahmed Khan's Comedy Flick Revealed Through Goofy Cappella Promo (Watch Video).

Akshay Kumar Welcomes Sanjay Dutt On Welcome 3 Sets

Sanjay Dutt Expresses Excitement

