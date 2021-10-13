Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13 (ANI): Actor Saqib Saleem is eagerly waiting for the release of his new project 'Aisa Waisa Pyaar'.

'Aisa Waisa Pyaar' is an anthology, which will stream on Eros Now on October 27.

Talking about his role, Saqib said, "It is about how people are, probably how I am in life with my partner. It has been made with a lot of love. I hope whenever people see it they also see the love in it and resonate with it. As soon as I heard the story, I wanted to be a part of this beautiful project. It was a lovely experience shooting with everyone."

Nidhi Singh, Prit Kamani, Ahsaas Channa, Adah Sharma, Taaha Shah, Rajit Kapur and Sheeba Chaddha are also a part of 'Aisa Waisa Pyaar', which revolves around the theme of romance and dramedy. (ANI)

