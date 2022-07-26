Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI): After having a fun summer in London, Sara Ali Khan is currently soaking in the Italian sun with her mother Amrita Singh.

The mother-daughter duo is currently in Florence and the pictures shared by Sara on her Instagram are proof of how much fun their vacation is!

Dressed in bright coloured crop top and shorts, Sara shared a couple of photos and captioned the post, "And the voices in the waves are always whispering to Florence, in their ceaseless murmuring, of love - of love, eternal and illimitable, not bounded by the confines of this world, or by the end of time, but ranging still, beyond the sea, beyond the sky, to the invisible country far away! -Charles Dickens#goldenhour #sunset #traveldiaries #explore"

Sara also shared a photo with the renowned celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri.

Sara was last seen onscreen on 'Koffee With Karan' alongside Janhvi Kapoor where she was seen being her candid self.

On the work front, Sara has a couple of movies in her kitty. Sara will be seen sharing screen space with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh in 'Gaslight'. The film is being directed by Pawan Kriplani who earlier helmed 'Bhoot Police' and is bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani. She has also recently finished shooting for an untitled project alongside Vicky Kaushal.

She was last seen in the film 'Atrangi Re' opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. (ANI)

