Actors Sara Ali Khan and Vijay Varma will be seen in intriguing roles in Murder Mubarak, directed by Homi Adajania. Opening up about her experience working with Vijay for the first time, Sara shared, "It was an absolute privilege. He's such an effortless actor- and brings so much spontaneity to every scene. It wasn't difficult to have chemistry with him because of the ease that Homi sir created on set. Everyone was relaxed, professional and totally in the scene." " The chemistry that people are appreciating is just us trying to do justice to what Bambi and Akash felt for each other. And as soon as we heard action we went from being Vijay and Sara to Bambi and Akash," she added. Vijay also talked about his experience working with Sara.

"On paper, it is a simmering romance..the unspoken, unsaid undercurrent type.. but on set, Sara and I were the opposite of it.. always cracking jokes and goofing around with each other, so I never imagined that the two of us could actually have a sizzling chemistry. But during one intense, passionate scene, when I least expected it, Sara was so deeply into her character that she pulled me in as well, and we gave a hot take! I realised only when two actors share a comfortable bond and let go of their inhibitions can they create passion and chemistry. We're both super excited that now everyone's talking about it now. We finished the hot scene and went back to goofing around and leg pulling immediately." Murder Mubarak is based on Anuja Chauhan's novel Club You To Death. It has been produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

Sharing what the audience can expect from the film, director Homi Adajania said, "It's exciting to give our audiences a peek into the bizarre world of the Delhi Royal Club and its eccentric members in Murder Mubarak. This film is about a murder mystery that unravels many more mysteries once the investigation starts. It's captivating and hilarious at the same time. What makes this project even more special is our phenomenal multi-generational cast who breathe life into the story, bringing a unique freshness that's very enjoyable to watch. This March, Murder Mubarak will be handed over to the audience who I hope will be entertained, surprised and may even go back to figure why they never saw the breadcrumbs that are scattered throughout this twisted whodunit." Pankaj Tripathi, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Tisca Chopra are also a part of Murder Mubarak, which will be out on Netflix on March 15.